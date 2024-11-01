National News
Alberta Appeal Court upholds sentence for Ontario trucker in Edmonton hotel killing

November 1, 2024 19 views

Alberta’s top court has dismissed a Crown appeal of the sentence handed to an Ontario truck driver convicted in the 2011 death of a woman found in an Edmonton hotel bathtub. Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Métis and Cree woman, bled to death in the tub in 2011. A jury found Bradley Barton not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder, but the Alberta Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial. He was then convicted of manslaughter and handed a 12 1/2-year sentence. The Crown argued that sentence was “demonstrably unfit” and recommended 18 to 20 years, saying Gladue’s vulnerability as an Indigenous woman and the sexual nature of the offence should have been given more weight. Three Appeal Court justices unanimously ruled the sentence was not…

