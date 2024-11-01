National News
Haldimand former mayor Marie Trainer dies following car crash

November 1, 2024 23 views

Marie Trainer, sitting Ward 4 councillor and former mayor of Haldimand County, has died. In a social media post, Trainer’s son, Steven, said his mother died on Thursday, nearly two months after being involved in a serious collision. “At 7:30 this morning our beloved mother passed away from complications due  to her September 7th car accident,” Steven Trainer wrote on Oct. 31. Trainer’s 40-year political career began when she was elected as a Hagersville ward councillor in 1985. She was mayor of the town of Haldimand from 1991 to 1993 and led the amalgamated Haldimand County as mayor from 2003 to 2010. The self-styled “People’s Mayor” won two countywide mayoral elections before losing in 2010 to Ken Hewitt. Trainer  made national headlines thanks to controversial comments during a 2006 standoff…

