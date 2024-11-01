Junot Ave. youth transitional housing project on schedule

By Clint Fleury, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY – A transitional housing project for Indigenous young adults is on schedule and on budget said officials with the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre, which will be managing the new facility alongside the Metis Nation of Ontario. It’s been seven months since the shovels went into the ground and construction is well underway on the 58-unit Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services project at 125 Junot Ave. S., beside the Boys and Girls Club. Katie Bortolin, director of housing at the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre, said the project should be complete by January 2026. The three-storey transitional housing facility will have 58 units of mixed group and independent living quarters. Bortolin said anyone “Indigenous self-identified and at risk of homelessness” between the…



