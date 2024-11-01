North Dakota state park will no longer be named for Civil War general who fought Native Americans

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota state park will no longer be named after a Civil War-era general who led attacks that killed hundreds of Native Americans. Sully Creek State Park, in the rugged Badlands near Medora, is now Rough Rider State Park, the state Parks and Recreation Department announced Sunday. The name change was also made with the announcement of plans for a $4 million expansion of the park’s campground and other amenities. The park, established in 1970, is popular with hikers and horseback riders. The change follows a national move to rename places with names many people now find offensive or unjust. As part of that effort, the federal government in recent years has renamed hundreds of geographic features that had names that contained an offensive term…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice