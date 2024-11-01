National News
Blood Tribe men to ‘walk in her shoes’

November 1, 2024 34 views

By Alexandra Noad – Lethbridge Herald Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Blood Tribe men will be strutting their stuff in high heels to help raise funds for the Kainai Women’s Wellness Lodge. The annual event “Walk in Her Shoes” domestic violence awareness walk will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20, at the Multi Purpose Building in Standoff and will finish at the Chief Shot Both Sides Blood Tribe Administration Building. Some prominent figures who have partnered with the Kainai Women’s Lodge, who will be strapping on their heels for the event, are Blood Tribe Police Service, Kainaiwa Children’s Services and Blood Tribe Recreation and Parks. Doris Low Horn, manager of Kainai Women’s Wellness Lodge, says with November being family violence month across Canada, this is the 11th year they have…

