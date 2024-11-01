National News
B.C. Métis group leaves Métis National Council assembly, mulls removal entirely

November 1, 2024 35 views

The Métis National Council says its election for a new president will be delayed after the Métis Nation of British Columbia withdrew from its annual general assembly, leaving more questions about the future of the body that was a significant force in advocating for Métis rights nationally and internationally. The Métis National Council, which was once made up of provincial Métis groups from across the country, has in recent years seen those organizations pull out in order to advocate for their causes independently. The Manitoba Métis Federation pulled out of the group in 2021, citing concerns with membership in the Métis Nation of Ontario. The Métis Nation of Saskatchewan pulled out in September for similar reasons. The B.C. group said it has withdrawn from the annual general assembly happening this…

