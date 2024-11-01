‘I’m proud of our team’: Women’s shelter getting federal cash

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative FORT ALBANY – Fort Albany First Nation is receiving federal funding to help provide safety and support for women and families. On Oct. 23, the federal government announced over $58 million for 12 Indigenous housing projects in Ontario. Among the recipients is the Fort Albany Women’s Shelter. TimminsToday reached out to the government to clarify how much the local cut of the funding is but did not receive a response. The women’s shelter in the remote community on the James Bay coast has been operating for 14 years. On June 18 it expanded with the grand opening of Neydayhe’s Place, a transitional home for women fleeing domestic violence. The new facility is named in honour of Neydayhe Sutherland, a 13-year-old girl who died in…



