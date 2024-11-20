Local leaders call for stronger provincial support as climate crisis outpaces Canada’s response

This year is on track to become the hottest year ever recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The situation is similarly alarming closer to home, with the Greater Toronto Area breaking a 65-year-old November temperature record on November 6. “This year, we’ve suffered the hottest day, and the hottest seas, in the history books. The climate crisis is here. We can’t postpone protection. We must adapt – now,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement following the release of the Adaptation Gap Report 2024. The future of the planet is at stake, and “as we get closer and closer to the point of no return, our messages are getting more and more urgent,” United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen said during the report’s launch,…



