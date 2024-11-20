Local News
ticker

Local leaders call for stronger provincial support as climate crisis outpaces Canada’s response

November 20, 2024 30 views

This year is on track to become the hottest year ever recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The situation is similarly alarming closer to home, with the Greater Toronto Area breaking a 65-year-old November temperature record on November 6. “This year, we’ve suffered the hottest day, and the hottest seas, in the history books. The climate crisis is here. We can’t postpone protection. We must adapt – now,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement following the release of the Adaptation Gap Report 2024. The future of the planet is at stake, and “as we get closer and closer to the point of no return, our messages are getting more and more urgent,” United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen said during the report’s launch,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Thanks to the work of the Community Spirits in Action, Santa Claus made an appearance at Six Nations Saturday (Nov. 16) much to the delight of the youngsters waiting. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Yes! Santa Claus came to town

November 20, 2024 27

Yes! Santa Claus came to Six Nations and he brought Minnie & Mickey and friends! Six…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Polytechnic’s STEAM Academy now a high school

November 20, 2024 30

Six Nations Polytechnic’s (SNP) STEAM Academy announced plans to change the school’s name to SNP Secondary…

Read more