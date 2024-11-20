Six Nations Elected Council funding agreement provides for band operated day cares only

Six Nations can’t fund private businesses and wants to put rumours and blame circulating on social media to rest. The sudden closure of the Little Treasures Daycare facility on Six Nations, and the rumors surrounding it on Facebook, were discussed during the most recent Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Finance meeting on November 18. The closure, which was originally announced as effective last Friday, has since been extended until Christmas. However, rumors on Facebook have raised questions and concerns within the community focused on SNEC providing funding to keep it open. Councilor Hazel Johnson brought the issue to the table addressing the rumors and said she had seen posts suggesting that council had been returning funding for childcare spaces, a claim she found confusing. “I don’t know which money…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice