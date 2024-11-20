Local News
ticker

Woodland Cultural Centre turns hate mail into positive announcing drag show coming

November 20, 2024 29 views
Woodland Cultural Centre responded to hate mail sent to a guest after the guest appeared in a Brantford Expositor photo.

By Austin Evans Writer In response to queerphobic hate mail sent to a guest of the Woodland Cultural Centre, the centre has begun planning a drag show for December. On November 6, Chief Curator of the Textile Museum of Canada Armando Perla shared a letter sent to the museum to their Instagram page. The letter included a picture of Perla clipped from the Brantford Expositor at the opening of the 1924 exhibition at the Woodland Cultural Centre and a hand-written note. The message berated Perla for their outfit, claiming they were “pushing” their “degeneracy” on “normal people.” Perla is non-binary and describes themself as “Indigiqueer,” a term coined in 2004 referring to Indigenous people who relate their gender identity and sexual orientation to their Indigenous identity. On November 9, Woodland…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Thanks to the work of the Community Spirits in Action, Santa Claus made an appearance at Six Nations Saturday (Nov. 16) much to the delight of the youngsters waiting. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Yes! Santa Claus came to town

November 20, 2024 27

Yes! Santa Claus came to Six Nations and he brought Minnie & Mickey and friends! Six…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Polytechnic’s STEAM Academy now a high school

November 20, 2024 29

Six Nations Polytechnic’s (SNP) STEAM Academy announced plans to change the school’s name to SNP Secondary…

Read more