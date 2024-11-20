Woodland Cultural Centre turns hate mail into positive announcing drag show coming

By Austin Evans Writer In response to queerphobic hate mail sent to a guest of the Woodland Cultural Centre, the centre has begun planning a drag show for December. On November 6, Chief Curator of the Textile Museum of Canada Armando Perla shared a letter sent to the museum to their Instagram page. The letter included a picture of Perla clipped from the Brantford Expositor at the opening of the 1924 exhibition at the Woodland Cultural Centre and a hand-written note. The message berated Perla for their outfit, claiming they were “pushing” their “degeneracy” on “normal people.” Perla is non-binary and describes themself as “Indigiqueer,” a term coined in 2004 referring to Indigenous people who relate their gender identity and sexual orientation to their Indigenous identity. On November 9, Woodland…