SNEC says Orange Shirt giveaway a success

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) recognized community members and staff who worked diligently to provide a giveaway to the community for September’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation day. Councillor Dayle Bomberry wanted “to go on the record” at the General Council meeting on November 12 to thank volunteers, staff and councillors who attended the giveaway on September 27. More than 800 bags were given out, which volunteers and staff put together. “I know it was a very extensive day for the volunteers and the staff,” he said. Volunteers included: Hilary Mt. Pleasant, James Logan, Ethan Thomas, Bryson Longboat, Tina Garlow, Tonya Henhawk, Leslie McDougal, Lacy Curley, Star Longboat, Veronica Racette, Jacelyn Hill, Amy General, Chase Longboat, Clarrisa Mt. Pleasant, Theresa Mt. Pleasant. Staff Included: Leigh Thompson, Summer Hill, Brandy…



