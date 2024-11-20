Six Nations Elected Chief outlines her travel list

Six Nations Elected Chief updated the community on the ongoing work of the 59th elected council at its one-year mark saying she is reinforcing her commitment to addressing community issues and advancing political goals. Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill gave an update on her office’s recent efforts during the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Council meeting on November 12. “We’re in our first year of office now, and I want to highlight the work we’re doing both collectively, as a council and individually to support community members and advance important initiatives,” Hill said. “We will soon be sharing a printed and mailed update, which will also be posted on our social media platforms.” Hill listed a number of places and events she visited including Woodland Cultural Centre to see…
