Six Nations Polytechnic’s STEAM Academy now a high school

November 20, 2024 29 views

Six Nations Polytechnic’s (SNP) STEAM Academy announced plans to change the school’s name to SNP Secondary School. The name change, which is set to take effect in March 2025, was introduced during a presentation to the Six Nations Elected Council at the General Council meeting on November 12. Judy Reuben, Director of the STEAM Academy, and Kali Anevich, Development Officer presented the reasoning behind the decision which Anevich said comes after years of thoughtful consideration and community consultation, and aims to better reflect the diverse programming and growing student body at the school. “We’re excited to share some big news today. After extensive discussions and feedback from the community, we’ve decided to rename the SNP STEAM Academy to SNP Secondary School,” Anevich said. “This change will allow us to better…

