Yes! Santa Claus came to town

November 20, 2024 27 views
Thanks to the work of the Community Spirits in Action, Santa Claus made an appearance at Six Nations Saturday (Nov. 16) much to the delight of the youngsters waiting. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Yes! Santa Claus came to Six Nations and he brought Minnie & Mickey and friends! Six Nations was all smiles Saturday when St Nicholas himself, aka Santa Claus, made his way through Ohsweken kicking off the 36th annual Christmas season. Community Spirits in Action volunteers once again organized the annual event this time with an eye-catching Mickey Mouse theme that painted the community red as Mickey and his friends were depicted in floats and characters that made their way down Chiefswood Road. Parade winners include: Kids 0-12 years Category: 1st Place – was a TIE between Grannies Little Darlings and the Six Nations Children Services, Bicentennial 2nd Place – Six Nations Lands & Membership 3rd Place – the float by Annika Skye Youth 13-16 years Category: 1st Place – STEAM…

