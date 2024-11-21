Uncategorized

Kahnawake Grand Chief Diabo having high-level discussions about AFNQL

By  Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the wake of a recent two-day conference organized by the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo said he’s having “high-level” discussions about further participation in such bodies. “Right now, those discussions are very, very high-level discussions,” he said. Diabo said he’s also reach out to other Iroquois communities, “because I feel like we have more in common with those communities than with some of the others.” Diabo was in attendance for the first day of a two-day AFNQL conference held last week in downtown Montreal. “I was unable to make the second day because we had a meeting here to figure out what to do about the Asbestos Containing Materials (ACM),” Diabo said,…

