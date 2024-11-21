Acho Dene Koe First Nation looks to lift alcohol restrictions

Boyd Clark, the First Nation’s acting band manager, said the nation is exploring the prospect of opening a liquor store and a cannabis store – the proceeds from which would fund addictions services and counsellors in the community. “The intent of the First Nation is to move forward with this, with at some point in time seeking a plebiscite in the community to gain support where the bylaw is changed or removed in its entirety, which will allow the full sale of alcohol,” said Clark. He said the First Nation has looked at similar models that exist in British Columbia and Alberta. According to the current restrictions, no one is permitted to purchase, sell or transport more than three of the following types within one week: 1,140 ml of spirits,…



