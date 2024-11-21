Uncategorized

Acho Dene Koe First Nation looks to lift alcohol restrictions

November 21, 2024 20 views

Boyd Clark, the First Nation’s acting band manager, said the nation is exploring the prospect of opening a liquor store and a cannabis store – the proceeds from which would fund addictions services and counsellors in the community. “The intent of the First Nation is to move forward with this, with at some point in time seeking a plebiscite in the community to gain support where the bylaw is changed or removed in its entirety, which will allow the full sale of alcohol,” said Clark. He said the First Nation has looked at similar models that exist in British Columbia and Alberta. According to the current restrictions, no one is permitted to purchase, sell or transport more than three of the following types within one week: 1,140 ml of spirits,…

This content is for Print Subscription Only members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Uncategorized

Kahnawake Grand Chief Diabo having high-level discussions about AFNQL

November 21, 2024 14

By  Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In the wake of a recent two-day conference organized by…

Read more
Uncategorized

Liberals to offer GST break on toys, restaurant meals but need help to pass it

November 21, 2024 18

The federal Liberals are seeking to temporarily take the federal sales tax off a slew of…

Read more