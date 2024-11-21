Liberals to offer GST break on toys, restaurant meals but need help to pass it

The federal Liberals are seeking to temporarily take the federal sales tax off a slew of items just in time for Christmas. A senior government official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the announcement says the move would affect a number of items including toys, diapers, restaurant meals and beer and wine. A last-minute cabinet meeting is underway virtually this morning to discuss the proposal. The move is similar, though less extensive, than what NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said last week that he would do if his party wins the next election. Singh is taking credit for forcing the Liberals to take today’s action, saying in statement late Wednesday that the NDP won a “tax holiday” for Canadians. The Liberals will need the NDP’s help to pass the…



Register This content is for Print Subscription Only members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice