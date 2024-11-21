National News
Which items will be tax-free under the Liberals’ promised GST/HST break?

November 21, 2024 22 views

Canadian Press-The government on Thursday announced a sweeping promise to make groceries, children’s clothing, Christmas trees, restaurant meals and more free from GST/HST between Dec. 14 and Feb. 15. “Our government can’t set prices at checkout, but we can put more money in people’s pockets,” Trudeau said at a press conference announcing the measures. The government says removing GST from these goods for a two-month period would save $100 for a family that spends $2,000 on those goods during that time. For those in provinces with HST, a family spending $2,000 would save $260. Thursday’s announcement also included a rebate for Canadians who worked in 2023 and made less than $150,000, totalling $250 per person. Here are the items that will be GST/HST-free if the Liberals’ legislation passes. Groceries Many…

