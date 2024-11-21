Quebec auditor general says school system failing Indigenous students

Quebec’s auditor general says the province has taken little action in the past two decades to help Indigenous students in Quebec, whose graduation rates lag behind those of Indigenous students in other provinces. In her report published Wednesday, Guylaine Leclerc says the Quebec government knew about a major gap in the success rates between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students since at least 2005, but failed to seriously address the issue. She says that as of 2021, Quebec had the highest rate among the provinces of Indigenous people between the ages of 25 and 34 without a diploma or certificate. The report also finds that Indigenous students in Quebec are given insufficient support, such as French-language training, when they transfer from schools in their communities to the province’s education system. Leclerc’s recommendations…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice