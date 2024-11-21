National News
ticker

National Indigenous council report seeks to lead Canadian renewable energy transition

November 21, 2024 24 views

This morning, the national Wah-ila-toos Indigenous Council published a first-of-its kind report. “Kinship and Prosperity: Proven Solutions for a Clean Energy Landscape,” outlines guidelines for incorporating Indigenous voices into Canada’s climate strategy, policy, and legislation. “As Canada continues to grapple with the impact of climate change, the effect it has on Indigenous communities is felt across the country,” stated the report. The council noted that despite the federal government adopting a climate change policy and committing to carbon reduction, Canada still has a long way to go. The country is currently near the bottom of the Climate Change Performance Index, ranked 62nd out of 67 countries. The Index is a collaboration of several international climate organization and an independent monitoring tool assessing nations’ progress toward climate change targets. In 2022,…

