Report offers options for using Indigenous knowledge to guide climate policy

November 21, 2024 28 views

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  The Canadian government must make it easier for Indigenous groups to access funding and prioritize their ability to be environmental stewards. That’s according to an Indigenous-led clean energy report published Thursday that offers the federal government a policy roadmap to integrating Indigenous expertise and voices into Canada’s climate strategy. The report, called “Kinship & Prosperity,” was penned by the Indigenous Council for Wah-ila-toos, of which six representatives and energy experts from across the country are members. The council provides the federal government guidance on clean energy policy development in rural and remote Indigenous communities. Alex Cook, who is from Baker Lake, sits on the council. He adds his experience as founder of net-zero housing company ArchTech and board member of the Quilliq Energy…

