Cariboo Gold Mine in Wells, B.C., gets approval, but a First Nation is opposed

Canadian Press-An operating permit has been granted for the Cariboo Gold Mine in central British Columbia, a project that’s expected to process 1.1 million tonnes of gold-bearing ore a year but is still opposed by a First Nation. The B.C. government says in a news release that Barkerville Gold Mines, owned by Osisko Development Corp., was issued the permit for the underground mine in a process that took 13 months to complete. The mine will employ more than 630 people during construction with an initial $137-million investment and another $918 million over the life of the mine. It says waste rock from Cariboo will be stored at the Bonanza Ledge Mine near Barkerville, which is also owned by Osisko. The release says this is the first project entirely assessed under…



