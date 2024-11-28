National News
ticker

Dermo disease detected in oyster samples in northeastern Nova Scotia

November 28, 2024 39 views

OTTAWA-(CP)-Federal food safety officials say they have confirmed the first case of dermo disease in oysters from Nova Scotia — the second confirmed case in Canada. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the disease, detected in oyster samples from Merigomish, N.S., doesn’t pose a risk to human health or food safety but can cause increased oyster mortality and decreased growth rates. Dermo, also known as perkinsosis, presents in adult oysters more than one year old and causes several symptoms, including making their shells open out of water. The first confirmed Canadian case of the disease was detected last week in oysters collected in Spence Cove, N.B., not far from the Confederation Bridge linking New Brunswick with Prince Edward Island. Another oyster disease that poses no health risk, multinucleate sphere unknown,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. Chiefs ‘alarmed’ by federal and B.C. government’s role in First Nations dispute

November 28, 2024 27

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides…

Read more
National News

Groups threaten to sue over which fish should be saved – salmon or bass

November 28, 2024 44

By John Chilibeck Local Journalism Initiative reporter A battle that’s been brewing on a famous New…

Read more