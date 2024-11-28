Nunavik police chief stresses healing, rebuilding trust in wake of fatal shooting

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nunatsiaq News Nunavik Police Service Chief Jean-Pierre Larose said Wednesday he is “deeply affected” by a fatal police shooting earlier this month and that changes have already been made in the way officers will respond to future confrontations. It was Larose’s first public statement since an early morning altercation involving officers and two residents in Salluit Nov. 4 left Joshua Papigatuk dead and his twin brother, Garnet Papigatuk, severely injured. Hours after the shooting, angry residents protested outside the Salluit police office, and at another protest the next day in Kuujjuaq some people carried signs with the messages #justiceforJoshua and #justiceforthetwins. Another protest march is planned for Saturday in Montreal’s Westmount neighbourhood. Kativik Regional Government chairperson Hilda Snowball, centre, says KRG intends to…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice