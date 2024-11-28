National News
Poilievre calls two-month GST break inflationary, says Tories will vote against it

November 28, 2024 50 views

OTTAWA-(CP) Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will vote against Liberal legislation to remove the federal sales tax off a slew of items over the holidays. The government introduced the bill in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon, and it’s expected to be debated today. The two-month tax break covers dozens of items commonly purchased over the holidays, including children’s clothes and toys, video games and consoles, Christmas trees, restaurant and catered meals, wine, beer, candy and snacks. Poilievre, a vocal advocate for cutting taxes, said the GST break “isn’t a tax cut.” “This an inflationary, two-month temporary tax trick that will drive up the cost of living,” Poilievre said on Thursday. “My tax cuts are not just about lowering costs, they’re about sparking more production. By axing…

