One small solar panel started big East Coast dreams for energy self-sufficiency

By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada’s National Observer A clean energy revolution in a Prince Edward Island First Nation was started by one small solar panel system atop the community’s school. It was the nation’s only claim to renewable energy in 2021. But then, Drew Bernard, the ambitious young energy leader from Lennox Island First Nation, graduated from community college with a mission to make his nation energy self sufficient. Now, the community of about 400 people is working toward large-scale renewable projects, a revamped greenhouse and a major retrofit campaign on every house. “Only three years later, we certainly view ourselves as one of the national leaders in terms of holistic community energy,” Bernard said. Prince Edward Island is one of the most progressive provinces when it…



