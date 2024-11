Mamakwa to propose new provincial holiday

By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter KIIWETINOONG — Sol Mamakwa believes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation should be a statutory holiday for all Ontarians, and he will be introducing a private member’s bill to that effect. The New Democrat MPP for Kiiwetinoong is set to introduce the bill on Thursday after a news conference in Toronto. He will present his case for the bill in Anishininiimowin (Oji-Cree) and speak in that language in question period as well. “I think it’s important that we acknowledge a day of reflection for Indian residential schools on Sept. 30 and make it a statutory holiday within Ontario, because it’s a day where Ontarians have a day to learn about history, learn what Orange Shirt Day is and how to take action…



