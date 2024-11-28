COVID-19
National News

RCMP investigating death of Edmonton man after mixed martial arts fight

November 28, 2024 26 views

ALBERTA-(CP)Mounties in Alberta are investigating the death of a fighter following a mixed martial arts charity event. RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said the man was taken to hospital after he fought Saturday at a community centre in Enoch Cree First Nation west of Edmonton. Parkland RCMP received a report of the man’s death on Monday morning, he said. “This fighter did die in hospital. However, it was immediately after the fight, so you would attribute it to the fight,” Savinkoff said Wednesday. “This is a very traumatic incident, and I’m sure it’s traumatic for those that were watching the event.” The fighter was 33 and lived in Edmonton. The organizer of Saturday’s event, Ultra Events Canada, said in an email Wednesday it was devastated to hear about the death of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

One small solar panel started big East Coast dreams for energy self-sufficiency

November 28, 2024 25

By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Canada’s National Observer A clean energy revolution in a…

Read more
National News

Mamakwa to propose new provincial holiday

November 28, 2024 26

By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter KIIWETINOONG — Sol Mamakwa believes the National Day for…

Read more