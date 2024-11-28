RCMP investigating death of Edmonton man after mixed martial arts fight

ALBERTA-(CP)Mounties in Alberta are investigating the death of a fighter following a mixed martial arts charity event. RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said the man was taken to hospital after he fought Saturday at a community centre in Enoch Cree First Nation west of Edmonton. Parkland RCMP received a report of the man’s death on Monday morning, he said. “This fighter did die in hospital. However, it was immediately after the fight, so you would attribute it to the fight,” Savinkoff said Wednesday. “This is a very traumatic incident, and I’m sure it’s traumatic for those that were watching the event.” The fighter was 33 and lived in Edmonton. The organizer of Saturday’s event, Ultra Events Canada, said in an email Wednesday it was devastated to hear about the death of…



