Six-unit residential housing complex in Inuvik destroyed by fire this week

Evan Lemieux, one of the residents, said he spent Tuesday helping to accommodate the other tenants who lived in the affected building. Lemieux wants anyone with information about how the Monday fire could have begun to contact the local police detachment. Inuvik’s director of protective services and fire chief, Brian Larman, said no injuries were reported during the incident, which he said is under investigation. “The Inuvik Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at a residential complex on Inuit Road in Inuvik with 20 personnel and six firefighting apparatuses at 06:00 on November 25,” Larman wrote in an email on Wednesday. “Firefighters were on scene for five hours and contained the fire to the subject unit which sustained major damage; adjacent units within the complex sustained…



