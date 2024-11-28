Ontario eyes new electricity generation sites, possibly including nuclear

Canadian Press-Ontario is eyeing three sites across the province for new electricity generation facilities, including the possibility of large-scale nuclear plants, in order to meet soaring power demands. The province is on track to meet rising electricity needs through to 2035, Energy Minister Stephen Lecce said, but after that point the demand will continue to skyrocket and Ontario needs to secure more power for the future. “Our economy is undergoing a profound transformation – we are attracting historic investments in electric vehicle and battery production, the life sciences and manufacturing, and we’re electrifying whole industries like steel production,” he said. “But with the rapid growth comes a generational challenge. How do we meet the surging demand for electricity, while ensuring our energy system remains reliable, affordable and future ready?” The…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice