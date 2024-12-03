National News
Eabametoong school opens, almost complete

December 3, 2024 47 views

By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative EABEMET LAKE – Ten months after a fire destroyed the community’s school, Eabametoong First Nation has a new school up and running. A few things need to be added to truly complete the temporary new learning site, according to Chief Solomon Atlookan, but it is able to accommodate the remote community’s 300-plus children and youth in kindergarten through Grade 10. “We officially opened the new school on the 12th of November,” he said in a phone interview. “The only problem now is we do not have the cafeteria ready yet,” he added. “We’re still waiting for some of the furniture, fridges and stoves and all the things that the cafeteria needs.” Also, he said, “we don’t have a gymnasium. Of course, kids need a…

