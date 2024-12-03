National News
ticker

16-year-old charged with murder in Couchiching First Nation death

December 3, 2024 43 views

COUCHICHING,ONT-(CP)-Ontario Provincial Police say a teenager has been charged with second-degree murder after a death in Couchiching First Nation in northern Ontario. The OPP say Treaty Three Police Service and medics responded Sunday to an incident at a residence where one person was pronounced dead. A 16-year-old who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police say the accused is in custody pending a bail hearing. They have not released any information about the victim. OPP say their joint investigation with Treaty Three Police Service and other teams continues. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Is nuclear next for Nanticoke as Ontario looks to meet energy needs?

December 3, 2024 35

The former site of North America’s largest coal-fired power plant could one day host a nuclear…

Read more
National News

Warmer winters are fuelling a growth in algal blooms across the Great Lakes

December 3, 2024 35

While commonly associated with the summer, algal blooms can also persist into the fall. As of…

Read more