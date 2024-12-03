National News
ticker

Assembly of First Nations special chiefs assembly kicks off in Ottawa

December 3, 2024 47 views

OTTAWA, ONT(CP)The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says there’s a fundamental shift occurring in the country, and First Nations are at the centre of it. “There’s so much work ahead, but by strengthening our relations — (being) united — we can do anything together,” Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said at the organization’s special chiefs assembly on Tuesday in Ottawa. She was talking about growing Indigenous economies, reconciliation, and about a series of favourable court decisions that held Canada accountable for not living up to its treaty obligations and affirmed First Nations rights. “Each of these victories send a message to provincial and federal governments that First Nations can no longer be left on the sidelines,” she said. The Assembly of First Nations is hosting a three-day special chiefs…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Is nuclear next for Nanticoke as Ontario looks to meet energy needs?

December 3, 2024 35

The former site of North America’s largest coal-fired power plant could one day host a nuclear…

Read more
National News

Warmer winters are fuelling a growth in algal blooms across the Great Lakes

December 3, 2024 35

While commonly associated with the summer, algal blooms can also persist into the fall. As of…

Read more