Assembly of First Nations special chiefs assembly kicks off in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ONT(CP)The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says there’s a fundamental shift occurring in the country, and First Nations are at the centre of it. “There’s so much work ahead, but by strengthening our relations — (being) united — we can do anything together,” Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said at the organization’s special chiefs assembly on Tuesday in Ottawa. She was talking about growing Indigenous economies, reconciliation, and about a series of favourable court decisions that held Canada accountable for not living up to its treaty obligations and affirmed First Nations rights. “Each of these victories send a message to provincial and federal governments that First Nations can no longer be left on the sidelines,” she said. The Assembly of First Nations is hosting a three-day special chiefs…



