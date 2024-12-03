National News
ticker

Warmer winters are fuelling a growth in algal blooms across the Great Lakes

December 3, 2024 35 views

While commonly associated with the summer, algal blooms can also persist into the fall. As of late October 2024, blooms were still present along the southern shores of Lake Erie. In the warm weather, people flock to Ontario’s small lakes to swim, canoe or simply enjoy the tranquil shores. Every year, lakeside areas become bustling economic hubs, home to cottages, waterfront ice cream shops, cafes and restaurants that benefit from the scenic views they offer. However, these idyllic settings can become spoiled when smelly green algae wash up on the shore. Whether in the summer or fall, algal blooms interfere with our ability to fully enjoy time near or on the water. Some blooms can even become toxic, which are harmful to people and even pets. Our new research from…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Is nuclear next for Nanticoke as Ontario looks to meet energy needs?

December 3, 2024 36

The former site of North America’s largest coal-fired power plant could one day host a nuclear…

Read more
National News

Assembly of First Nations special chiefs assembly kicks off in Ottawa

December 3, 2024 48

OTTAWA, ONT(CP)The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says there’s a fundamental shift occurring…

Read more