OPP Street Crime Unit seizes $281,000 in drugs charges seven people

December 3, 2024 35 views

(WOODSTOCK, ON) – Seven people are facing 18  charges after police launched raids across seven cities and counties seizig $281,000 in drugs. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit and Woodstock Police Service launched Project NAPOLI in August 2024 conducting raids across the Western region that included  towns and cities in  Oxford County, Brant County, Elgin County, Norfolk County, Woodstock, London and Waterloo. OPP executed 10 search warants  involving Criminal Code (CC), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) charges.. On November 21, 2024, a total of 10 search warrants were executed in Kitchener, Woodstock and Oxford County by members from: OPP CSCU from Oxford County, Brant County, Haldimand/Norfolk County, Essex County, Wellington County, Lambton County, Perth/Huron County and Elgin/Middlesex County OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau OPP Biker Enforcement Unit…

