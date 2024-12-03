National News
Mamakwa’s Truth and Reconciliation bill voted down in legislature

December 3, 2024 50 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter KIIWETINOONG – Provincial legislators have decided next Sept. 30 will not be a statutory holiday for Ontario residents. A private member’s bill from Sol Mamakwa, the New Democrat representing the northern riding of Kiiwetinoong, was defeated by a 60-30 vote Monday at Queen’s Park. The bill would have made the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also called Orange Shirt Day, a stat holiday for all Ontarians and not just for those who work for the federal government and federally regulated employers. Mamakwa argued for setting aside Sept. 30 as a “day of reflection,” and he made history by stating his case for the bill in Anishininiimowin (Oji-Cree), his mother tongue. Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, who represents the Kenora-Rainy River riding to…

