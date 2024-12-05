Government introduces ‘enhanced civilian governance’ for RCMP

Having less than 5,000 population, the Town of Claresholm police service is structured under the Provincial Police Service Agreement and will not be required to form a local governance body as required for larger communities, a result of recently proclaimed legislative changes. In a letter to town council introduced at its Nov. 25, meeting, Mike Ellis, deputy premier of Alberta, informed council the Alberta government “is enhancing civilian governance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) by proclaiming sections of the Police Amendment Act, 2022, and creating the Police Governance Regulation and Police Governance (Ministerial) Regulation. “These amendments will ensure communities policed by the RCMP have a voice in setting local and province-wide policing priorities and performance goals by creating municipal and regional policing committees, as well as a Provincial…
Related Posts
Former cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault tells committee: ‘I am not Indigenous’
December 5, 2024 60
Canadian Press-Randy Boissonnault, whose shifting claims to Indigenous identity cost him his job as employment minister,…
Garden River woman sentenced for fraud
December 5, 2024 38
By Maggie Kirk Local Journalism Intitiative A former housing manager for Garden River First Nation has…