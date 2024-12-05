National News
Government introduces ‘enhanced civilian governance’ for RCMP

December 5, 2024 37 views

Having less than 5,000 population, the Town of Claresholm police service is structured under the Provincial Police Service Agreement and will not be required to form a local governance body as required for larger communities, a result of recently proclaimed legislative changes. In a letter to town council introduced at its Nov. 25, meeting, Mike Ellis, deputy premier of Alberta, informed council the Alberta government “is enhancing civilian governance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) by proclaiming sections of the Police Amendment Act, 2022, and creating the Police Governance Regulation and Police Governance (Ministerial) Regulation. “These amendments will ensure communities policed by the RCMP have a voice in setting local and province-wide policing priorities and performance goals by creating municipal and regional policing committees, as well as a Provincial…

