Garden River woman sentenced for fraud

December 5, 2024 37 views

By Maggie Kirk  Local Journalism Intitiative  A former housing manager for Garden River First Nation has been sentenced to two years less a day to be served in the community after pleading guilty to forging documents to fraudulently obtain a bank loan of more than $300,000. House arrest is required for the first 18 months, after which Anne Marie Headrick must abide by a curfew. Headrick pled guilty on Jan. 30, and was supposed to be sentenced May 29, but her pre-sentence and Gladue reports were not received until shortly before her court date. Later delays were due to the Robinson-Huron Treaty settlement, so Headrick could make full restitution. She was sentenced on Dec. 3. Headrick admitted to forging the signatures of nine council members on two documents, enabling her…

