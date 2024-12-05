Former cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault tells committee: ‘I am not Indigenous’

Canadian Press-Randy Boissonnault, whose shifting claims to Indigenous identity cost him his job as employment minister, told a House of Commons committee today that he is not Indigenous. Boissonnault was called to testify at the Indigenous and Northern affairs committee after a series of media reports, led by the National Post, raised doubts about his past claims related to his heritage. The Edmonton MP has been described as Indigenous multiple times in communications from the Liberal party, and has referred to himself as “non-status adopted Cree” and said his great-grandmother was a “full-blooded Cree woman.” He has since clarified that his adoptive mother and brother are Métis, and he apologized for his shifting claims. At the committee this morning, Boissonnault says he came up with the term “non-status adopted Cree”…



