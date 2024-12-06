New Brunswick’s Tories bypassed due diligence for Christian rehab centre: advocate

Canadian Press-New Brunswick’s child, youth and seniors advocate says there was a lack of accountability and due diligence in government funding of a private, faith-based drug rehab centre. In a report published Thursday, Kelly Lamrock expresses concern about “politicized” decision-making by the provincial Regional Development Corporation. His report is titled, “Express Lane: How a Faith-Based Addictions Program Jumped the Queue During a Shortage of Services.” Under the previous Progressive Conservative government, led by Blaine Higgs, the corporation gave $1.5 million in September to a Christian group, Village of Hope, to expand its services in Upper Tracy, about 45 kilometres south of Fredericton. The Regional Development Corporation is a provincial Crown corporation that plans and implements economic development initiatives. In his report, Lamrock said he was concerned that approval processes varied…