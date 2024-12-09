‘My name is Taqqiq, I can read text’: Microsoft Translator adds Inuktitut text-to-speech

By Jeff Pelletier Local Journasm Initiative Reporter IQALUIT-Users of Microsoft Translator’s Inuktitut translation tool can now listen to the text they’re translating. Microsoft Canada and the Government of Nunavut announced Dec. 5 that Inuktitut text-to-speech is available now on Microsoft Translator. “With just a phone or a computer, text can come to life in Inuktitut,” said Chris Barry, president of Microsoft Canada, in a presentation at Iqaluit’s Aqsarniit hotel. The feature comes out of a partnership between Microsoft and the GN. It builds on the rollout of Inuktitut translations in 2021, followed by the additions of Inuinnaqtun and romanized Inuktitut in 2022. “My name is Taqqiq, I can read text,” said one of the voices users can choose in Inuktitut, during a demonstration. Taqqiq is the artificial intelligence-generated male voice…



