Ottawa is set to spend more than $1 billion on growing N.B.’s clean electricity grid

December 9, 2024 36 views

 Canadian Press-Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Ottawa will spend more than $1 billion on growing New Brunswick’s clean electricity grid. The federal minister told a media event in Dieppe, N.B., that Ottawa will support up to 670 megawatts of Indigenous-led wind projects with almost $1 billion in spending. It will also spend $25 million on the 25-megawatt Neweg Energy wind project in Kings County through a partnership with New Brunswick Mi’kmaq First Nations. The federal government will put another $25 million toward NB Power’s early development work to create up to 600 megawatts in energy capacity at the existing Point Lepreau Nuclear Generation Station. Guilbeault also said Ottawa has committed to supporting the conversion of the Belledune Generating Station from coal-fired power to biomass. The minister said Sunday that…

