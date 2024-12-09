National News
Inuit call on federal government to end to postal strike

By  Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Inuit governments and the national advocacy group for Inuit rights are calling for an end to the Canada Post strike. They say the stoppage  of mail services is disproportionately impacting Inuit communities  across the north. Both Nunatsiavut Government in Labrador and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami  (ITK), the national organization representing Inuit across Inuit  Nunangat, say the strike is having far-reaching impacts on Inuit since  Canada Post is the only mail carrier service in much of the north. “Canada Post is a lifeline to each of the four regions of Inuit  Nunangat,” ITK said in a Dec. 3 statement shared on social media. “No  other carrier serves our communities, so Canada Post is the only  provider of all mail and parcel delivery to tens of…

