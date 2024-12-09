Inuit call on federal government to end to postal strike

By Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Inuit governments and the national advocacy group for Inuit rights are calling for an end to the Canada Post strike. They say the stoppage of mail services is disproportionately impacting Inuit communities across the north. Both Nunatsiavut Government in Labrador and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national organization representing Inuit across Inuit Nunangat, say the strike is having far-reaching impacts on Inuit since Canada Post is the only mail carrier service in much of the north. “Canada Post is a lifeline to each of the four regions of Inuit Nunangat,” ITK said in a Dec. 3 statement shared on social media. “No other carrier serves our communities, so Canada Post is the only provider of all mail and parcel delivery to tens of…



