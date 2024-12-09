National News
In once tranquil N.S. town, intimidation in the lobster industry now all too common

December 9, 2024 37 views

 Canadian Press-Standing by a bullet hole in his dining room wall, lobster buyer Geoffrey Jobert says such attacks have become an all-too-familiar reality in Nova Scotia’s largest fishery. Overnight on Nov. 23, someone fired a single shot that passed through three rooms in his Mavillette, N.S., home, with the shell ending its journey in a rocking chair where Jobert occasionally sits during the daylight hours. “It was pretty intense in the morning when I noticed the shot. My heart was beating … but at the same time it’s commonplace around the community for this to happen,” he said at his residence, as two security guards from his company Lobster Hub Inc. kept watch outside. The 30-year-old and his younger brother came to the area from Halifax to take over his…

