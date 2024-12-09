Liberal government survives third Conservative non-confidence vote

OTTAWA-CP-Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s latest attempt to topple the minority Liberal government in a non-confidence vote has failed, with the New Democrats and Liberals voting against the motion. The Conservative motion quoted NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s own criticism of the Liberals, and called on the House to agree with Singh and vote non-confidence in the government. The New Democrat leader said he would not be supporting the motion last week. Singh was not present in the House of Commons for most of the voting period, and there were jeers from the Conservative benches as NDP MPs cast their votes against the motion. MPs also voted on an NDP motion, calling on the government to permanently remove GST from what they call essentials. The NDP and Green members were the only…



