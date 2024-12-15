Enbridge reports 265,000-litre oil spill in Wisconsin

Canadian Press-Calgary-based pipeline giant Enbridge says it has cleaned up about 60 per cent of a nearly 265,000-litre oil spill in Wisconsin that was discovered last month. Enbridge says the spill was discovered by an employee conducting a visual inspection of its Line 6 at the Enbridge Cambridge Station, west of Milwaukee, on Nov. 11. Line 6 is a nearly 750-kilometre pipeline carrying crude oil from Superior, Wis., to a terminal near Griffith, Ind. Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner says state and federal regulators were immediately notified after the spill was discovered. Kellner adds the faulty pump transfer pipe that caused it has been repaired. Enbridge has recovered about 60 per cent of the spill by excavating within the pump station itself. “Removal of impacted soils is continuing,” Kellner said. “We…



