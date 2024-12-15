Mowachaht/Muchalaht launch Aboriginal title claim against the province

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Victoria, BC – Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation (MMFN) is taking the Government of British Columbia to court in pursuit of self-governance and land stewardship of their unceded traditional territory. Tyee Ha’wilth Mike Maquinna and Ha’wilth Jerry Jack announced on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Hotel Grand Pacific in Victoria that they are a filing a title claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court. The First Nation seeks a declaration of Aboriginal title and monetary compensation for the infringement to their historical lands. Located on the west coast of Vancouver Island around Nootka Sound and the town of Gold River, MMFN says the title claim aims to bring decision making and ecological stewardship back into the hands of MMFN following the devasting impact of Crown-authorized…



