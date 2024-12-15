Banks commit $20M for First Nations centre’s green retrofit

By Mike Pearson Local Journalism Initiative THUNDER BAY – Matawa First Nations Management, a non-profit organization supporting nine First Nations, has landed $20 million in financing for its energy retrofit project at its Training and Wellness Centre. The federal Canada Infrastructure Bank is lending Matawa $15 million through the bank’s Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative while Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is lending $5 million. The millions are to finance an energy-efficiency retrofit of the former long-term care building that now houses the Matawa Training and Wellness Centre, where upgrades are expected to reduce energy consumption by about 70 per cent. Matawa CEO David Paul Achneepineskum made the announcement Friday at the building, with retrofit work underway as he spoke. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, bank representatives and chiefs from Matawa…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice