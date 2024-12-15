National News
B.C. demonstrates lack of commitment to UNDRIP: Xatśūll First Nation

December 15, 2024 29 views

By Andie Mollins  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Xatśūll First Nation is calling on the province of B.C. to clarify its stance on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). This is following the government’s approval of the Cariboo Gold Project in Wells which spans across several First Nation territories, including Xatśūll’s. In a press release dated Dec. 12, Xatśūll said it is “calling on Premier David Eby, Minister Jagrup Brar and Minister Tamara Davidson to clarify the Province’s stance on UNDRIP and to rectify the inconsistent application of UNDRIP across provincial ministries.” The nation has not given its consent and has been publicly calling for a halt on the mining project since Nov. 7 because of environmental, economic and health concerns associated with the project. The…

