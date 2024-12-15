National News
Gallagher found guilty on all three counts in Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos

December 15, 2024 29 views

By  Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative  The evidence Steven Gallagher was the man who pulled out a handgun and fired a bullet that struck and wounded a young man during Canada Day celebrations on July 1, 2022 on White Sands Beach on Osoyoos Lake was “overwhelming”, said a veteran judge Friday. Following almost two hours of reviewing the evidence in a two-week trial, Justice Shelley C. Fitzpatrick found Gallagher guilty of aggravated assault, one count of pointing a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm. Following the guilty verdict, Gallagher stood up in the prisoner’s box and interrupted his defence lawyer David Hopkins, who was in the process of asking Justice Fitzpatrick that a Gladue Report be prepared before his client was sentenced. A Gladue report is a pre-sentencing…

