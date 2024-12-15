Gallagher found guilty on all three counts in Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative The evidence Steven Gallagher was the man who pulled out a handgun and fired a bullet that struck and wounded a young man during Canada Day celebrations on July 1, 2022 on White Sands Beach on Osoyoos Lake was “overwhelming”, said a veteran judge Friday. Following almost two hours of reviewing the evidence in a two-week trial, Justice Shelley C. Fitzpatrick found Gallagher guilty of aggravated assault, one count of pointing a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm. Following the guilty verdict, Gallagher stood up in the prisoner’s box and interrupted his defence lawyer David Hopkins, who was in the process of asking Justice Fitzpatrick that a Gladue Report be prepared before his client was sentenced. A Gladue report is a pre-sentencing…



